Official statistics announcement

Use of Discretionary Housing Payments: financial year 2025 to 2026

Analysis of local authorities' use of Discretionary Housing Payments (England and Wales) from April 2025 to March 2026, based on local authority financial year end returns.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
13 November 2024
Release date:
July 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in July 2026