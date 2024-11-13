Use of Discretionary Housing Payments: financial year 2024 to 2025
Analysis of local authorities' use of Discretionary Housing Payments (England and Wales) from April 2024 to March 2025, based on local authority financial year end returns.
Analysis of local authorities' use of Discretionary Housing Payments (England and Wales) from April 2024 to March 2025, based on local authority financial year end returns.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).