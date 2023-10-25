Official statistics announcement

Use of Discretionary Housing Payments: financial year 2023 to 2024

Analysis of local authorities' use of Discretionary Housing Payments (England and Wales) from April 2023 to March 2024, based on local authority end-of-year returns.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
25 October 2023
Last updated
8 July 2024
Release date:
11 July 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
