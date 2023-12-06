Accredited official statistics announcement

Usage of milk by dairies in England & Wales: October 2024

This release shows the latest monthly information on the volume of milk used by dairies in England and Wales for the production of a range of liquid milk and milk products.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
6 December 2023
Last updated
4 December 2024
Release date:
5 December 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 December 2024 9:30am