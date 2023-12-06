Usage of milk by dairies in England & Wales: October 2024
This release shows the latest monthly information on the volume of milk used by dairies in England and Wales for the production of a range of liquid milk and milk products.
This release shows the latest monthly information on the volume of milk used by dairies in England and Wales for the production of a range of liquid milk and milk products.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).