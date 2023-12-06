National statistics announcement

Usage of milk by dairies in England & Wales: May 2024

This release shows the latest monthly information on the volume of milk used by dairies in England and Wales for the production of a range of liquid milk and milk products.

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
6 December 2023
24 May 2024
5 July 2024 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

4 July 2024 9:30am
The publication date has been put back a day due to the General Election.
These statistics will be released on 5 July 2024 9:30am