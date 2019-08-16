National statistics announcement

Usage of milk by dairies in England & Wales: March & Q1 2020

This release shows the latest monthly and quarterly information on the volume of milk used by dairies in England and Wales for the production of a range of liquid milk and milk products.

Published 16 August 2019
Last updated 29 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Release date:
30 April 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 April 2020 9:30am