Universal Credit Statistics, 29 April 2013 to 8 May 2025
Statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit by geography, age, conditionality regime, duration, employment and ethnicity (including by conditionality). Delay to people on UC statistics on 10 June 2025. Changes were made to the format of the Universal Credit Full Service data feed to provide improvements to the accuracy of Service Centre and Jobcentre site information. These changes require substantial changes to the code used to produce these statistics, which we are working through. As a result, the People on UC measure will be published as ODS tables only on 10 June 2025. We will provide national level statistics broken down by conditionality group. We expect to reinstate lower-level geographical breakdowns on Stat-Xplore for April 2025 and May 2025 people on UC data alongside our next scheduled release of June 2025 people on UC data on 15 July 2025.