Universal Credit Statistics, 29 April 2013 to 14 January 2027

Statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit by geography, age, conditionality regime, duration, employment, move to UC indicator, ethnicity, nationality and immigration status. Statistics for the number of households on Universal Credit by geography, family type, number of children, entitlements, payment timelines, deductions and childcare. Statistics for the number of claims and starts on Universal Credit by geography, age, gender and rates.

Department for Work and Pensions
7 January 2026
20 January 2026
February 2027 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in February 2027