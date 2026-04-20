Universal Credit Statistics, 29 April 2013 to 13 August 2026
Statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit by geography, age, conditionality regime, duration, employment (including self-employment), move to UC indicator, ethnicity, nationality and immigration status. Statistics for the number of households on Universal Credit by geography, family type, number of children, entitlements, payment timelines, deductions and childcare. Statistics for the number of claims and starts on Universal Credit by geography, age, gender and rates.