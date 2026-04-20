Official statistics announcement

Universal Credit statistics, 29 April 2013 to 12 February 2026

Statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit by geography, age, conditionality regime, duration, employment (including self-employment), move to UC indicator, ethnicity, nationality and immigration status. Statistics for the number of households on Universal Credit by geography, family type, number of children, entitlements, payment timelines, deductions and childcare. Statistics for the number of claims and starts on Universal Credit by geography, age, gender and rates.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
20 April 2026
Release date:
12 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 12 May 2026 9:30am