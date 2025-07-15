Official statistics announcement

Universal Credit Statistics, 29 April 2013 to 11 June 2026

Statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit by geography, age, conditionality regime, duration, employment and ethnicity (including by conditionality).

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
15 July 2025
Last updated
20 April 2026
Proposed release:
14 July 2026 9:30am
Cancellation date:
20 April 2026 10:38am

Statistics release cancelled

As a result of the outcome of Universal Credit Official Statistics User Consultation, we are moving to only releasing statistics on a quarterly basis.