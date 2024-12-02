Universal Credit Statistics, 29 April 2013 to 10 April 2025
Statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit. Delay to Universal Credit statistics due to be published on 13 May 2025. Changes have been made to the format of the UCFS data feed to provide improvements to the accuracy of Service Centre and Job Centre site information. These changes require substantial changes to the code used to produce these statistics, which it has not been possible to implement within the time frame for the production of the quarterly statistics. The People on UC measure will be published as ODS tables, at a National level broken down by conditionality group, as expected on 13 May 2025, while the remainder of the publication will be delayed. We will provide an update on progress no later than 9 June 2025.