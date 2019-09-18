Official statistics announcement

Universal Credit: 29 April 2013 to 14 May 2020

Official experimental statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit.

Published 18 September 2019
Last updated 11 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Release date:
16 June 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 June 2020 9:30am

