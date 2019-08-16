National statistics announcement

United Kingdom poultry and poultry meat statistics: March 2020

This release presents monthly statistics on poultry, including hatchery output, slaughtering and meat production volumes, for the United Kingdom.

Published 16 August 2019
Last updated 15 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Release date:
16 April 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 April 2020 9:30am