 Skip to main content
Accredited official statistics announcement

United Kingdom milk prices and composition of milk statistics (data for May 2026)

This release presents the latest information on average farm gate milk prices, volumes and the butterfat and protein content of milk produced in the United Kingdom.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
15 July 2025
Last updated
24 June 2026
Release date:
25 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 June 2026 9:30am