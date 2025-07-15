Accredited official statistics announcement

United Kingdom milk prices and composition of milk statistics (data for March 2026)

This release presents the latest information on average farm gate milk prices, volumes and the butterfat and protein content of milk produced in the United Kingdom.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
15 July 2025
Last updated
29 April 2026
Release date:
30 April 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 April 2026 9:30am