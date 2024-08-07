Accredited official statistics announcement

United Kingdom milk prices and composition of milk statistics (data for March 2025)

This release presents the latest information on average farm gate milk prices, volumes and the butterfat and protein content of milk produced in the United Kingdom.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
7 August 2024
Last updated
23 April 2025
Release date:
24 April 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 April 2025 9:30am