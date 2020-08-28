Official statistics announcement

UK Stamp Tax statistics ( 2019-20 )

Totals and breakdowns of Stamp Taxes collected by HMRC for the tax year from April 2019 to March 2020.

Published 28 August 2020
Last updated 28 August 2020 — see all updates
From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Release date:
30 October 2020 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 October 2020 9:30am