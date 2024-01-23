UK payrolled employments by nationality, region, industry, age and sex, from July 2014 to December 2023
This statistics publication includes counts of employments in the UK from HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) Pay as You Earn (PAYE) Real Time Information (RTI) data and HMRC’s Migrant Worker Scan (MWS). These statistics include breakdowns by nationality (UK, EU and Non-EU), geographical regions (NUTS1), industrial sector (SIC2007), age and sex. Further EU nationality breakdowns (EU14, EU8, EU2 and Other EU) are also provided for the total counts of employments in the UK by Industry.