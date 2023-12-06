National statistics announcement

UK milk prices and composition of milk: April 2024

This release presents the latest information on average farm gate milk prices, volumes and the butterfat and protein content of milk produced in the United Kingdom.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
6 December 2023
Last updated
29 May 2024
Release date:
30 May 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
