Official statistics announcement

UK input-output analytical tables - product by product: 2018

Includes product by industry, product by product and further analysis tables derived from the annual Supply and Use Tables (SUTs) for 2018. These tables are consistent with the 2021 editions of the UK National Accounts Blue Book and the UK Balance of Payments Pink Book. The input-output table describes how products (and primary inputs) are used to produce further products and satisfy final use. The input-output table and its derivative outputs collectively form the Input Output Analytical Tables (IOATs).

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
22 February 2022
Last updated
22 February 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
1 April 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 1 April 2022 9:30am