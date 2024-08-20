Official statistics announcement

UK inclusive income: 2005 to 2022

Estimates and analysis of economic progress which encompass a broader range of economic activities and assets than gross domestic product (GDP) does, such as unpaid household services, ecosystem services, and more.

Office for National Statistics
20 August 2024
20 August 2024
13 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 November 2024 9:30am