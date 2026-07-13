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Official statistics announcement

UK import trade in goods by country of origin and country of dispatch 2025

This publication outlines and explains UK import trade by country of origin (CoO) for 2025, and makes comparisons with import trade by country of dispatch (CoD).

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
13 July 2026
Release date:
28 October 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 October 2026 9:30am