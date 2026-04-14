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Official statistics announcement

UK import trade in goods by country of origin and country of dispatch, 2024

This publication outlines and explains UK import trade by country of origin (CoO) for 2024, and makes comparisons with import trade by country of dispatch (CoD).

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
14 April 2026
Last updated
12 May 2026
Release date:
21 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 May 2026 9:30am