UK import trade in goods by country of origin and country of dispatch, 2024
This publication outlines and explains UK import trade by country of origin (CoO) for 2024, and makes comparisons with import trade by country of dispatch (CoD).
This publication outlines and explains UK import trade by country of origin (CoO) for 2024, and makes comparisons with import trade by country of dispatch (CoD).
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