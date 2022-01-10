Official statistics announcement

UK Farm Animal Genetic Resources (FAnGR) breed inventory results 2021 - statistics release

Annual statistics on farm animal genetic resources in the United Kingdom.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
10 January 2022
Last updated
8 April 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
12 May 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 12 May 2022 9:30am