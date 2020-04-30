National statistics announcement UK Biodiversity Indicators

Biodiversity policy is a devolved responsibility in the UK : England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have each developed, or are developing, their own biodiversity or environment strategies. Indicators are being developed to track progress with the respective commitments in each country. The UK indicators have a specific purpose for international reporting and were selected following consultation and agreement between the administrations. The indicators provide a flexible framework and a common set of methodologies which in some cases can also be used for country reporting. The indicators may be subject to review as necessary.