National statistics announcement

UK armed forces suicide and open verdict deaths: 2022

Annual statistics on suicide and open verdict deaths among the UK regular armed forces.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
25 May 2022
Last updated
21 February 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
30 March 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 March 2023 9:30am