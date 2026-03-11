UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2026
This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.
This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).