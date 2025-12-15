Official statistics announcement

Tribunals statistics quarterly: April to June 2026

Type and volume of tribunal cases received, disposed of or outstanding. This also includes statistics on the Gender Recognition Certificate applied for and granted by HMCTS Gender Recognition Panel.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published
15 December 2025
Release date:
10 September 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 10 September 2026 9:30am