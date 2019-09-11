Tribunals and gender recognition certificate statistics: April to June 2020

Statistics release cancelled

The Tribunal Statistics Quarterly, April to June edition, that was due to be published at 9:30am on 10th September 2020 has been delayed due to inconsistencies found in the data. We intend to publish the full publication as soon as possible, but at this point are unable to say when that will be until further investigations are completed. In line with the Code of Practice for Statistics, the MoJ considers the quality of its series to be paramount. Quality assurance procedures in the Tribunal Statistics Quarterly process have identified an issue with the SSCS series covering receipts back to January 2020 and outstanding caseload back to 2018. It has not been possible to resolve this issue with confidence in time for the scheduled release on Thursday, 10th September 2020, so MoJ’s Chief Statistician & Head of Profession has decided to delay publication given that SSCS statistics form a large part of the overall Tribunal picture.