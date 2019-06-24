Official statistics announcement

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey: 2020

Tri-service results from the 2020 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS).

Published 24 June 2019
Last updated 12 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence
Release date:
18 June 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 18 June 2020 9:30am