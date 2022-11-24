Official statistics announcement

Trends in staff-to-patient numbers at GP practices in England: 2022

This release will look at the ratio of different GP staff types (all GP’s, fully qualified GP’s, and practice nurses) to registered patients at GP practices in England. It will explore how the average ratio varies by region, income deprivation, type of settlement (city, town, village etc) and age demographic of the patient population, as well as changes that are seen over time. The release will use the GP registrations and GP workforce data published by NHS digital for the staff to patient ratio analysis.

