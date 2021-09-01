Total income from farming in the United Kingdom, 2021 forecast

Statistics release cancelled
The upcoming statistical release ‘Total Income from Farming (TIFF) in the United Kingdom 2021, forecast’ has been cancelled. This is owing to the difficulty in accurately forecasting a number of items in the accounts, particularly fertiliser usage following recent increases in price, and the impact of Covid-19 restrictions early in 2021 on inseparable non-agricultural activities. This will not impact on our ability to produce the TIFF 2021 first estimate, which will be published in Spring 2022. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any questions, please contact farmaccounts@defra.gov.uk.