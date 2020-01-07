National statistics announcement

Total income from farming in England 2019, second estimate

Annual statistics on 'Total Income from Farming', a measure of the performance of the agricultural industry in England.

The effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our capacity to collect some data used in this release means this statistics notice is cancelled, i.e. no update to the 2019 TIFF figures published on 18 June 2020. The 2019 statistics will now be updated in June 2021 when the first estimate 2020 account is due to be published. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.