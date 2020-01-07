Total factor productivity of the UK agricultural industry 2019, second estimate
The total factor productivity of the agricultural industry in the United Kingdom is an indicator of the efficiency and competitiveness of the industry. It is a key measure of the economic performance of agricultural industry and an important driver of farm incomes. It represents how efficiently the agricultural industry uses the resources that are available to turn inputs into outputs.
Statistics release cancelled
The effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our capacity to collect some data used in this release means this statistics notice is cancelled, i.e. no update to the 2019 TFP figures published on 7 May 2020. The 2019 statistics will now be updated in May 2021 when the productivity first estimate for 2020 is due to be published. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.