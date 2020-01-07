National statistics announcement

Total factor productivity of the UK agricultural industry 2019, second estimate

The total factor productivity of the agricultural industry in the United Kingdom is an indicator of the efficiency and competitiveness of the industry. It is a key measure of the economic performance of agricultural industry and an important driver of farm incomes. It represents how efficiently the agricultural industry uses the resources that are available to turn inputs into outputs.

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
26 November 2020 9:30am
30 September 2020 9:15pm

The effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our capacity to collect some data used in this release means this statistics notice is cancelled, i.e. no update to the 2019 TFP figures published on 7 May 2020. The 2019 statistics will now be updated in May 2021 when the productivity first estimate for 2020 is due to be published. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.