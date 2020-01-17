Official statistics announcement
Top income adjustment in effects of taxes and benefits data: methodology
Information and analysis on a recently introduced approach to address survey undercoverage of top incomes in Effects of Taxes and Benefits data. This work has developed in partnership with Department for Work and Pensions, building on existing methods and recent academic research. It uses tax record information for the highest earners, provided by HM Revenue & Customs, to adjust the incomes of the richest people.