National statistics announcement

Tobacco Bulletin (May to July 2021 provisional data)

Quarterly Tobacco Duty receipts and clearances statistics.

Published 18 December 2020
Last updated 21 December 2020 — see all updates
From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Release date:
31 August 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 31 August 2021 9:30am