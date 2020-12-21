National statistics announcement

Tobacco Bulletin (August to October 2021 provisional data)

Quarterly Tobacco Duty receipts and clearances statistics.

Published 21 December 2020
Last updated 21 December 2020 — see all updates
From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Release date:
30 November 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 November 2021 9:30am