National statistics announcement

Tobacco Bulletin

Quarterly Tobacco Duty receipts and clearances statistics. Updated with provisional data from May to July 2022.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
22 December 2021
Last updated
22 December 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
31 August 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 31 August 2022 9:30am