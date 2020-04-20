Official statistics announcement

Tax-free-Childcare Statistics: March 2020

Tax-free Childcare Statistics provides information on the numbers of families and children with open and used Tax-free Childcare accounts and the amount of government top up they have received, as well as open and used accounts for families with a self-employed parent, for disabled children, by region and by age. This publication will provide additional regional information at the Local Authority and Parliamentary Constituency levels.

Published 20 April 2020
From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Release date:
20 May 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 20 May 2020 9:30am