Survey of adult carers in England: 2025 to 2026 report
Official statistics on the opinions and experiences of unpaid carers aged 18 and over on topics that are indicative of a balanced life alongside their unpaid caring role.
Official statistics on the opinions and experiences of unpaid carers aged 18 and over on topics that are indicative of a balanced life alongside their unpaid caring role.
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