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Official statistics announcement

Survey of adult carers in England: 2025 to 2026 report

Official statistics on the opinions and experiences of unpaid carers aged 18 and over on topics that are indicative of a balanced life alongside their unpaid caring role.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
29 July 2026
Last updated:
29 July 2026
Release date:
September 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in September 2026