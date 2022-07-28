Official statistics announcement

Stop and Search statistics for Northern Ireland, period ending 30 June 2022

Quarterly update of persons stopped and searched by PSNI.

Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
28 July 2022
28 July 2022 — See all updates
24 August 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
