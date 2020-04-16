Official statistics announcement
Steps 2 Success: NI Statistics from October 2014 to March 2020
Details on the number of referrals and starts on the Steps 2 Success programme and the number of moves into employment up to 31st March 2020
Do not meet others, even friends or family.
You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
Official statistics announcement
Details on the number of referrals and starts on the Steps 2 Success programme and the number of moves into employment up to 31st March 2020