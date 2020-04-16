Official statistics announcement

Steps 2 Success: NI Statistics from October 2014 to March 2020

Details on the number of referrals and starts on the Steps 2 Success programme and the number of moves into employment up to 31st March 2020

Published 16 April 2020
Last updated 16 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Communities (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
28 May 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 May 2020 9:30am