Statistics on TB in cattle, Great Britain: data to July 2021

Statistics release cancelled

This Official Statistics series has been cancelled with effect 15 December 2020. The August 2020 official statistics on TB in cattle in Great Britain, published in November 2020, was the last in the monthly series. Thereafter monthly data will be published in the quarterly National Statistics notice. Further information on the user engagement we carried on in Summer 2020 and the rationale for this decision was [published on 11 November 2020](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/bovine-tb-in-great-britain-statistics-user-survey-2020-responses).