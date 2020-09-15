National statistics announcement

Statistical Review of Northern Ireland Agriculture: 2020

The Statistical Review of Northern Ireland Agriculture is the primary source of statistics for the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland. It contains a wide range of statistics on the agricultural economy (including TIFF), crop areas and livestock numbers, farm structure, incomes at farm level as well as agri-food sector performance, the rural economy, animal health and welfare and the agri-environment. You can follow us on twitter: @DAERAstats

Published 15 September 2020
Last updated 15 September 2020
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
31 March 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 31 March 2021 9:30am