National statistics announcement

Solar PV deployment: July 2022

Monthly deployment of all solar photovoltaic capacity in the United Kingdom.

From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Published
14 October 2021
Last updated
14 October 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
25 August 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 August 2022 9:30am