National statistics announcement

Solar PV deployment: December 2021

Monthly deployment of solar photovoltaic capacity in the United Kingdom.

Published 28 January 2021
Last updated 28 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Release date:
27 January 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 January 2022 9:30am