National statistics announcement

Solar PV deployment: December 2020

Monthly deployment of solar photovoltaic capacity in the United Kingdom.

Published 3 February 2020
Last updated 22 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Release date:
28 January 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 January 2021 9:30am