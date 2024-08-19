Official statistics announcement

Soft Drinks Industry Levy statistics

Annually published receipts, liabilities and volume statistics for the Soft Drinks Industry Levy (SDIL). To be updated with provisional data from September 2023 to August 2024.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
19 August 2024
Release date:
27 September 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 September 2024 9:30am