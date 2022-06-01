Socio-demographic differences in use of the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies service
This study looks at the characteristics of patients treated in the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) Service and whether patients are representative of the population with a probable Common Mental Disorder (CMD) as defined by the UK Household Longitudinal Study (UKHLS) in England. The purpose of this study is to identify groups with lower access to IAPT to help improve the coverage of the service.